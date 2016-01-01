Do I need to hire Toronto Paralegal?

Whether you need to collect unpaid invoices for the work done or service provided, or you are looking to claim unpaid wages or may have another legal dispute in mind, it is important to obtain legal advice as early as possible.

At SAV Paralegal Services you will get professional legal help that would allow you to make an informed decision. There are many ways to protect your legal rights available, and the Small Claims Court litigation might not be the best one. The monetary jurisdiction of the Small Claims Court is $35,000, so if your claim is under this cap, you most likely will need a professional paralegal to help you.

There are also many misconceptions when it comes to the Small Claims Courts and litigation. One of them is that everyone is able to take care of its claim on its own, and Paralegal will only fill out the forms and attend a settlement conference, a motion, or trial. In fact, this statement is not true. We have witnessed multiple occasions when people were sorry that they did not hire a Paralegal, but unfortunately for them, it was too late, and they lost their cases.

Another misconception comes from the opportunity to lien the property where work has been done by the trades, so called construction lien claims. These claims shall be submitted to the Superior Court of Justice, not to the Small Claims Court. That means you should seek a lawyer to represent you, follow strict procedures on the claim submission and face a large cost of the collection. Instead, you may save on the legal fees and have your claim heard by the Small Claims Court as a claim for an unpaid invoice. You still be able to lien a property of interest, but on the stage when you will enforce your Court Order. And, commonly, Small Claims Court resolves cases faster than the Superior Courts, which means you will have your results faster.

There are many other tricks when it comes to litigation. SAV Paralegal Services will provide you with all the information you need to help resolve your matter in the best way possible.