If you are looking for a professional Paralegal in Toronto and GTA, you are at the right place. We are professionally educated, insured, and licensed by the Law Society of Ontario. When it comes to litigation, our knowledge and years of in-court experience allow us to effectively represent people and businesses in Toronto Small Claims Court.
Instead of covering a wide variety of services we prefer to restrict our practice to Small Claims Court litigation and Employment law disputes. The expertise, gained over time, allows us to successfully represent our clients in Small Claims matters and to oppose the best employment lawyers in Toronto. We offer our clients a cost-effective and professional paralegal solution to resolve their legal needs, including representation in Toronto Small Claims Court.
The Small Claims Court in Toronto has a large volume of cases, resolving thousands of civil claims every year, and paralegals are often the best choice for the parties in terms of legal representation. Although the rules in the Small Claims Court have been simplified to make the process accessible, it is safer to use a professional Paralegal.
We are at SAV Paralegal Services helping people to prepare Plaintiff Claims, Defences, and Motions of various nature and kinds. Expertise does matter and hundreds of our clients benefited from this daily.
I hired this Paralegal firm to develop employment contract and policies for my company. I am in deck building and repair business, so compliance with the Employment Standards Act and Safety regulations is a priority. I also wanted to be protected from the risk of the excessive payment of severance in case if I need to fire someone. I got perfectly drafted contract and the set of policies that have all the procedure I need to follow, including COVID-19 vaccination. I would recommend this Paralegal service provider to every business owner as I am.
Do I need to hire Toronto Paralegal?
Whether you need to collect unpaid invoices for the work done or service provided, or you are looking to claim unpaid wages or may have another legal dispute in mind, it is important to obtain legal advice as early as possible.
At SAV Paralegal Services you will get professional legal help that would allow you to make an informed decision. There are many ways to protect your legal rights available, and the Small Claims Court litigation might not be the best one. The monetary jurisdiction of the Small Claims Court is $35,000, so if your claim is under this cap, you most likely will need a professional paralegal to help you.
There are also many misconceptions when it comes to the Small Claims Courts and litigation. One of them is that everyone is able to take care of its claim on its own, and Paralegal will only fill out the forms and attend a settlement conference, a motion, or trial. In fact, this statement is not true. We have witnessed multiple occasions when people were sorry that they did not hire a Paralegal, but unfortunately for them, it was too late, and they lost their cases.
Another misconception comes from the opportunity to lien the property where work has been done by the trades, so called construction lien claims. These claims shall be submitted to the Superior Court of Justice, not to the Small Claims Court. That means you should seek a lawyer to represent you, follow strict procedures on the claim submission and face a large cost of the collection. Instead, you may save on the legal fees and have your claim heard by the Small Claims Court as a claim for an unpaid invoice. You still be able to lien a property of interest, but on the stage when you will enforce your Court Order. And, commonly, Small Claims Court resolves cases faster than the Superior Courts, which means you will have your results faster.
There are many other tricks when it comes to litigation. SAV Paralegal Services will provide you with all the information you need to help resolve your matter in the best way possible.
How can a Paralegal help?
Certain life situations require reliable legal assistance at reasonable prices and not all these cases require a lawyer. Here is why you should hire a paralegal to represent you instead of a lawyer.
- Paralegal will provide you with the same legal advice and will protect your legal rights as any lawyer can do.
- Paralegal will help you to prepare your claim, defence, motion record or any other documents pertaining to your litigation to the standard of the professional licensee.
- Paralegal will conduct negotiations and/or mediation on your behalf the same way as best Toronto lawyers can do.
- Paralegal fees are affordable for most people, so choosing a Paralegal instead of a lawyer would be a smart decision.